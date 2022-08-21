Sign up
Photo 430
Right on Target
Rose of sharon on an overcast day (but only a little rain earlier) with a pollen covered bee making its landing. If we just got some more rain, all would be good.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
430
photos
40
followers
25
following
117% complete
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
summer
,
rose of sharon
Pyrrhula
A beautiful capture of the nice flower and vissiting insect. Fav.
August 21st, 2022
