Right on Target by 365projectorgheatherb
Right on Target

Rose of sharon on an overcast day (but only a little rain earlier) with a pollen covered bee making its landing. If we just got some more rain, all would be good.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Heather

Pyrrhula
A beautiful capture of the nice flower and vissiting insect. Fav.
