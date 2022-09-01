Sign up
Photo 441
A Perfect Day
Today was a perfect day- 24 degrees, no humidity, a clear blue sky!
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
tree
park
bench
summer
Pyrrhula
A perfect day to get a walk on this beautiful spot.
September 1st, 2022
