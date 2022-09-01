Previous
A Perfect Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 441

A Perfect Day

Today was a perfect day- 24 degrees, no humidity, a clear blue sky!
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
A perfect day to get a walk on this beautiful spot.
September 1st, 2022  
