Photo 450
Hosta Blooms
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
purple
flowers
garden
summer
hosta
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 10th, 2022
