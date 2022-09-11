Sign up
Photo 451
Good Morning!
On Sunday mornings I meet my tai chi friends to practise together in the park. Afterwards, I explore the nearby gardens. This morning-glory, nestled in a patch of sunflowers, greeted me today.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
8
3
2
365
Canon EOS M5
11th September 2022 12:23am
purple
flowers
garden
morning-glory
wendy frost
ace
Lovely to see and a beautiful shade of blue in the sunlight.
September 11th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Great use of glorious sunlight shining through the centre. Fav Heather
September 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and gorgeous light! What a great way to start the day Heather, I envy you 😉
September 11th, 2022
