Previous
Next
Good Morning! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 451

Good Morning!

On Sunday mornings I meet my tai chi friends to practise together in the park. Afterwards, I explore the nearby gardens. This morning-glory, nestled in a patch of sunflowers, greeted me today.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Lovely to see and a beautiful shade of blue in the sunlight.
September 11th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Great use of glorious sunlight shining through the centre. Fav Heather
September 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and gorgeous light! What a great way to start the day Heather, I envy you 😉
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise