Photo 469
Autumn Ginkgo
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
leaves
colours
fall
autumn
ginkgo
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really pretty lighting
September 30th, 2022
