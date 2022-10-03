Sign up
Photo 473
Autumn Light Show
Another shot of backlit autumn maple leaves (silver maple). I just love the effect of the light. (Nice on black if you have the time)
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
473
photos
44
followers
25
following
129% complete
View this month »
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd October 2022 5:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
leaves
,
colours
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple leaves
,
silver maple
