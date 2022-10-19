Previous
Cold Wet Wind by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 489

Cold Wet Wind

A cold wet wind has blown in, making this October day feel like November.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Lovely colours here
October 19th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
I love the mixture of colours all on one tree. Fav
October 19th, 2022  
Beautiful fv
October 19th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful colors. So.e cooler weather is heading our way the next few days
October 19th, 2022  
