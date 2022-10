Maples in the Neighbourhood

I was inspired to do this by Project friends Jo W @365projectorgjoworboys and Yao @yaorenliu . It's a learning project for me too. Thank you both for the inspiration.From left to right and top to bottom:1. amur maple (more of a shrub)2. Japanese maple3. silver maple4. Freeman maple (a hybrid of red maple and silver maple)5. sugar maple6. red maple7. Norway maple8. black mapleThe different depths of the notches between the lobes help to identify them.