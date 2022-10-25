Sign up
Photo 495
Maples in the Neighbourhood
I was inspired to do this by Project friends Jo W
@365projectorgjoworboys
and Yao
@yaorenliu
. It's a learning project for me too. Thank you both for the inspiration.
From left to right and top to bottom:
1. amur maple (more of a shrub)
2. Japanese maple
3. silver maple
4. Freeman maple (a hybrid of red maple and silver maple)
5. sugar maple
6. red maple
7. Norway maple
8. black maple
The different depths of the notches between the lobes help to identify them.
25th October 2022
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple leaves
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful leaves and colours the difference is amazing in the size and shape Heather. A great idea capture and information.
October 26th, 2022
