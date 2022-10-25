Previous
Next
Maples in the Neighbourhood by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 495

Maples in the Neighbourhood

I was inspired to do this by Project friends Jo W @365projectorgjoworboys and Yao @yaorenliu. It's a learning project for me too. Thank you both for the inspiration.

From left to right and top to bottom:

1. amur maple (more of a shrub)
2. Japanese maple
3. silver maple
4. Freeman maple (a hybrid of red maple and silver maple)
5. sugar maple
6. red maple
7. Norway maple
8. black maple

The different depths of the notches between the lobes help to identify them.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Beautiful leaves and colours the difference is amazing in the size and shape Heather. A great idea capture and information.
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise