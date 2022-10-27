Sign up
Photo 497
Ravine View
I love the ravines that we have in Toronto. It's amazing to me that we have a vast urban forest running through so much of the city. They are a real treasure.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
497
photos
45
followers
25
following
136% complete
View this month »
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
colours
fall
autumn
ravine
nordheimer ravine
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, such gorgeous autumn colours
October 27th, 2022
