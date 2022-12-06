Previous
Errands After Dark by 365projectorgheatherb
Errands After Dark

The lights and the pre-holiday bustle are bringing an energy to the street, a perk for not getting to my errands until after dark.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the city and street in Christmas time. Fav.
December 6th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely street capture
December 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely street capture!
December 7th, 2022  
