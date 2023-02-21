Previous
In Hiding by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 614

In Hiding

Here is the male cardinal, the mate of the female that I posted yesterday. He was much less cooperative, hiding being tangles of branches for all of my attempts to get a photo of him.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dawn ace
A lovely capture and pov
February 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh well done, to spot him and to capture him so well. What a beauty!
February 21st, 2023  
