Photo 614
In Hiding
Here is the male cardinal, the mate of the female that I posted yesterday. He was much less cooperative, hiding being tangles of branches for all of my attempts to get a photo of him.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
red
,
winter
,
bird
,
male cardinal
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture and pov
February 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh well done, to spot him and to capture him so well. What a beauty!
February 21st, 2023
