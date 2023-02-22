Previous
Who Asked for This? by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 615

Who Asked for This?

Who asked for this? Certainly not the pair of cardinals I have been following. A snow/ice storm is underway, the last we hope.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city
Beautiful street shot. Great capture of the storm. Fav
February 22nd, 2023  
Jo Worboys
I can feel the cold with this image. Hope it is the last one for you too
February 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh that looks rough. Great atmospheric shot though. Take care.
February 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh, no! So cold and atmospheric. But a wonderful capture . Hope it will not last long for you ... take care .. fav
February 22nd, 2023  
