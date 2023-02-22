Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 615
Who Asked for This?
Who asked for this? Certainly not the pair of cardinals I have been following. A snow/ice storm is underway, the last we hope.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
4
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
615
photos
51
followers
29
following
168% complete
View this month »
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
22nd February 2023 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
winter
,
city
,
snowstorm
bkb in the city
Beautiful street shot. Great capture of the storm. Fav
February 22nd, 2023
Jo Worboys
I can feel the cold with this image. Hope it is the last one for you too
February 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh that looks rough. Great atmospheric shot though. Take care.
February 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh, no! So cold and atmospheric. But a wonderful capture . Hope it will not last long for you ... take care .. fav
February 22nd, 2023
