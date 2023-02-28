Sign up
Photo 621
Winter's Hold
With more snow on the way this week, we are left to find beauty in winter's hold. (Early spring? What's that?)
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
621
photos
51
followers
29
following
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
barbed fence
Pyrrhula
A great compare between nature and man made. Fav.
February 28th, 2023
