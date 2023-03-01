Today's Paintbrush

Previous
Something different (for me): this is the west side of the Ontario Legislative Building. I really liked the effect of the sun shining on the pink sandstone. (Happy to have sun today!)
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Heather

Pyrrhula
Great shot to have so different architecture at one pic. Fav.
March 1st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Lots to look at in this one. Interesting mix of building styles against the snow in the foreground
March 1st, 2023  
