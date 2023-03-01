Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 622
Today's Paintbrush
Something different (for me): this is the west side of the Ontario Legislative Building. I really liked the effect of the sun shining on the pink sandstone. (Happy to have sun today!)
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
622
photos
51
followers
29
following
170% complete
View this month »
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st March 2023 5:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
winter
,
legislative building
Pyrrhula
Great shot to have so different architecture at one pic. Fav.
March 1st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Lots to look at in this one. Interesting mix of building styles against the snow in the foreground
March 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close