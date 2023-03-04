Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 625
What Happened Here?
Winter landscapes returned after last night's "thundersnow" (thunderstorm + snow. Pretty wild!)
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
6
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
625
photos
51
followers
29
following
171% complete
View this month »
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th March 2023 4:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
house sparrow
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture but the poor little bird doesn't look too happy with your snowfall. I hope it all soon melts away for you.
March 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture - you can only feel sorry for the poor little sparrow in the snow! fav
March 4th, 2023
essiesue
Sweet capture of the little sparrow. fav
March 4th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Doesn't sound like fun. What a cute little guy
March 4th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this cute sparrow. They can live with some snow and wintertimes. Help them with suplay seeds. Fav cuty,
March 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is so beautiful!
March 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close