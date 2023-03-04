Previous
Next
What Happened Here? by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 625

What Happened Here?

Winter landscapes returned after last night's "thundersnow" (thunderstorm + snow. Pretty wild!)
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Lovely capture but the poor little bird doesn't look too happy with your snowfall. I hope it all soon melts away for you.
March 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture - you can only feel sorry for the poor little sparrow in the snow! fav
March 4th, 2023  
essiesue
Sweet capture of the little sparrow. fav
March 4th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Doesn't sound like fun. What a cute little guy
March 4th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this cute sparrow. They can live with some snow and wintertimes. Help them with suplay seeds. Fav cuty,
March 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is so beautiful!
March 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise