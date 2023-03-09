Previous
Next
Catching the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 630

Catching the Sun

Another sunny day! We all love it!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
(S) he too it seems like. Great capture of this beauty and cuty. Fav.
March 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise