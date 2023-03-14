Sign up
Photo 635
The Forest of Remembrance
Exploring Toronto's largest cemetery today while my partner, Carolyn, was undergoing multi-hour dental surgery nearby (who had more fun?), I came upon this lovely pocket, called "The Forest of Remembrance." Who knew this was here? I sure didn't.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
8
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
635
photos
51
followers
29
following
173% complete
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
Views
13
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th March 2023 9:41pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
forest
,
mount pleasant cemetery
Jeremy Cross
ace
Nice shot
March 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice fine and image
March 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful find, I had never seen or heard of such a setting for a cemetery and some how it seems to be a much more comforting than the cold and military look of the usual cemetery!
March 14th, 2023
Heather
ace
@beryl
I agree, Beryl! This cemetery is HUGE, so there are areas with the cold and military look, as you say, but there are also areas with more natural markers (rose gardens for the scattering of ashes, stone fences with plaques, trees with modest markers, etc- but this was my favorite!)
March 14th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
This is a wonderful find. I'm wondering if there are actual graves here or if it is just memorial stones or stones with ashes. Seems like it would be hard to dig graves in a forest. Apologies if my question is getting to graphic I just can't help wondering about things like this. I hope your partner is feeling okay now.
March 14th, 2023
Heather
ace
@gardencat
Hi Joanne, I doubt if there are actual graves here. In another area of the cemetery, I saw a new grave being dug with a bulldozer, so it seems that a fair amount of land is needed for graves. Thanks for asking about Carolyn. She's doing fine but conked out from the anesthesia and pain meds. (Not hard to guess who had more fun :)
March 14th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Lovely to be remembered under the canopy of trees. I have planned something similar.
March 14th, 2023
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost
Hi Wendy. When I came upon this today, it really appealed to me. I haven't made formal arrangements (yet), but I'm thinking I would like something like this, too.
March 14th, 2023
