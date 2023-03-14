Previous
The Forest of Remembrance by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 635

The Forest of Remembrance

Exploring Toronto's largest cemetery today while my partner, Carolyn, was undergoing multi-hour dental surgery nearby (who had more fun?), I came upon this lovely pocket, called "The Forest of Remembrance." Who knew this was here? I sure didn't.


14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Nice shot
March 14th, 2023  
A nice fine and image
March 14th, 2023  
What a wonderful find, I had never seen or heard of such a setting for a cemetery and some how it seems to be a much more comforting than the cold and military look of the usual cemetery!
March 14th, 2023  
@beryl I agree, Beryl! This cemetery is HUGE, so there are areas with the cold and military look, as you say, but there are also areas with more natural markers (rose gardens for the scattering of ashes, stone fences with plaques, trees with modest markers, etc- but this was my favorite!)
March 14th, 2023  
This is a wonderful find. I'm wondering if there are actual graves here or if it is just memorial stones or stones with ashes. Seems like it would be hard to dig graves in a forest. Apologies if my question is getting to graphic I just can't help wondering about things like this. I hope your partner is feeling okay now.
March 14th, 2023  
@gardencat Hi Joanne, I doubt if there are actual graves here. In another area of the cemetery, I saw a new grave being dug with a bulldozer, so it seems that a fair amount of land is needed for graves. Thanks for asking about Carolyn. She's doing fine but conked out from the anesthesia and pain meds. (Not hard to guess who had more fun :)
March 14th, 2023  
Lovely to be remembered under the canopy of trees. I have planned something similar.
March 14th, 2023  
@wendyfrost Hi Wendy. When I came upon this today, it really appealed to me. I haven't made formal arrangements (yet), but I'm thinking I would like something like this, too.
March 14th, 2023  
