Beginnings by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 638

Beginnings

Cold and windy with snow still on the ground, but some trees are starting to bud :)
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah ! there is some hopes of better things to come!
March 17th, 2023  
