Photo 638
Beginnings
Cold and windy with snow still on the ground, but some trees are starting to bud :)
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
638
photos
51
followers
29
following
174% complete
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th March 2023 5:09am
Tags
winter
,
bokeh
,
buds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ah ! there is some hopes of better things to come!
March 17th, 2023
