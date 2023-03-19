Previous
Next
Almost Camouflaged by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 640

Almost Camouflaged

...except for his orange toque. Happy to see some colour on such a dreary day.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - a great pop of colour on a dull day!
March 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise