Sunnyside Up by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 642

Sunnyside Up

More cheery signs of spring! So welcome after Ontario experienced its darkest winter in more than 80 years! No wonder we crave the sun!
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
Lovely to see the colourful Spring flowers I hope they brighten the coming days for you.
March 21st, 2023  
Heather ace
@wendyfrost Thank you, Wendy!
March 21st, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A great pov. and shot of those beautful crocus flowers. Spring is here. Fav.
March 21st, 2023  
