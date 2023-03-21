Sign up
Photo 642
Sunnyside Up
More cheery signs of spring! So welcome after Ontario experienced its darkest winter in more than 80 years! No wonder we crave the sun!
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
642
photos
51
followers
29
following
175% complete
View this month »
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st March 2023 5:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
crocuses
wendy frost
ace
Lovely to see the colourful Spring flowers I hope they brighten the coming days for you.
March 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost
Thank you, Wendy!
March 21st, 2023
Pyrrhula
A great pov. and shot of those beautful crocus flowers. Spring is here. Fav.
March 21st, 2023
