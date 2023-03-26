Previous
A Pocket of Spring by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 647

A Pocket of Spring

A sunny and warmish day- perfect for strollers, dog walkers and bench sitters to enjoy the feel of spring.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
177% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely day
March 26th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Lucky you Heather, hope it continues
March 26th, 2023  
