Photo 647
A Pocket of Spring
A sunny and warmish day- perfect for strollers, dog walkers and bench sitters to enjoy the feel of spring.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
647
photos
51
followers
29
following
177% complete
View this month »
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th March 2023 3:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
park
,
people
,
philosopher's walk
Dawn
ace
A lovely day
March 26th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Lucky you Heather, hope it continues
March 26th, 2023
