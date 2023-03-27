Sign up
Photo 648
Near the End
Winter and spring are tussling it out, but we know, we know, that winter is near the end.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
648
photos
51
followers
29
following
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Tags
winter
,
spring
,
seed heads
Dawn
ace
Lovely clear focus
March 27th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Great capture and details with the seed heads.
March 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful focus and dof
March 27th, 2023
