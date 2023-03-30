Sign up
Photo 651
A Promise
Wild fluctuations in weather these days. After yesterday's snow showers, we have this! A wonderful promise of more to come!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
651
photos
51
followers
29
following
178% complete
View this month »
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th March 2023 3:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
blue sky
,
tree buds
Dawn
ace
Love clarity
March 30th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool. I took a shot of the same subject today. Great minds think alike I guess.Haven't posted mine yet. They do look nice against that blue, blue, sky.
March 30th, 2023
Heather
ace
@gardencat
Enjoy today! Tomorrow is back to overcast skies and rain and snow! Yuck!
March 30th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture against the blue sky and lovely to see the buds almost ready to burst open
March 30th, 2023
