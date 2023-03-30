Previous
Next
A Promise by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 651

A Promise

Wild fluctuations in weather these days. After yesterday's snow showers, we have this! A wonderful promise of more to come!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Love clarity
March 30th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool. I took a shot of the same subject today. Great minds think alike I guess.Haven't posted mine yet. They do look nice against that blue, blue, sky.
March 30th, 2023  
Heather ace
@gardencat Enjoy today! Tomorrow is back to overcast skies and rain and snow! Yuck!
March 30th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Lovely capture against the blue sky and lovely to see the buds almost ready to burst open
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise