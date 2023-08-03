Previous
Windblown by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 777

Windblown

Cosmos blowing in the wind. More lovelies from Kathy's garden, which she planted in the laneway for the enjoyment of passersby (and goldfinch!)
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
How great to be able to share them A good capture for a breezy day ( mine would have been blurred!) and a delicate shade too
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to be able to view and photo other's flowers ! Love these Cosmos! Lovely in the sunshine ! Great focus and dof! fav
August 3rd, 2023  
wendy frost ace
I always think Cosmos is very pretty with its fine foliage and daisy flowers. A lovely capture Heather I hope they can stand still up after the wind.
August 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2023  
