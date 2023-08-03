Sign up
Photo 777
Windblown
Cosmos blowing in the wind. More lovelies from Kathy's garden, which she planted in the laneway for the enjoyment of passersby (and goldfinch!)
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
flowers
pink
summer
cosmos
kathy's garden
Jo Worboys
How great to be able to share them A good capture for a breezy day ( mine would have been blurred!) and a delicate shade too
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to be able to view and photo other's flowers ! Love these Cosmos! Lovely in the sunshine ! Great focus and dof! fav
August 3rd, 2023
wendy frost
ace
I always think Cosmos is very pretty with its fine foliage and daisy flowers. A lovely capture Heather I hope they can stand still up after the wind.
August 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2023
