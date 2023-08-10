Sign up
Photo 784
Summer Days
A classic summer day
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
flowers
summer
echinacea
purple coneflowers
Pyrrhula
Lots of reasons to be lucky and happy. Great shot showing this. Fav.
August 10th, 2023
