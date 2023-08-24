Please Meet Kathy

This is Kathy, a neighbour in our building. I have posted several pictures from Kathy's laneway garden, most recently of her lovely cosmos. I ran into Kathy today as we were both out walking. I explained about 365 and asked her for a photo. She was a sport and agreed (she really doesn't like having her picture taken). Here she is posing by one of the campus gardens, where we were at the time. (I have included a shot of her cosmos above). I love the fact that Kathy has taken a scrubby patch of land and created a lovely little garden for all to enjoy. And quite amazingly (she wanted me to tell you this), Kathy has only 10 per cent vision! This makes me pause and appreciate her garden all the more.