On a Tightrope by 365projectorgheatherb
On a Tightrope

My lucky day- another goldfinch! This one reaching for the cosmos seeds in Kathy's garden. I was fascinated to see how it could hang from the thin stems of the cosmos as if straddling a tightrope.
26th August 2023

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
219% complete

Pyrrhula
Wow. A member of my family ( Goldfinches/Pyrrhula) A lovely member and a great outstanding fav. capture .
August 26th, 2023  
Vesna
Excellent photo.
August 26th, 2023  
Heather ace
@pyrrhula That's wonderful, Ferry! (I just googled your name). So this one is for you! xo
August 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture fav
August 26th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@365projectorgheatherb My family name is : de Vink = Finch. So I used our most beautiful one: the Goldfinch = Pyrrhula .
August 26th, 2023  
Heather ace
@pyrrhula Oh- that's wonderful! Good choice!
August 27th, 2023  
