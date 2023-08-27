Sign up
Previous
Photo 801
Her Own Beauty
She may not have the brilliant yellow of her male counterpart, but the female goldfinch has her own beauty. Here she is amid a patch of cosmos (again, courtesy of Kathy's garden)
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
801
photos
56
followers
28
following
219% complete
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th August 2023 5:28am
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
cosmos
,
american goldfinch
Jo Worboys
But you've captured her beautifully Heather
August 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Agree with Jo a lovely capture
August 27th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
so lovely and sweet
August 27th, 2023
