Her Own Beauty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 801

Her Own Beauty

She may not have the brilliant yellow of her male counterpart, but the female goldfinch has her own beauty. Here she is amid a patch of cosmos (again, courtesy of Kathy's garden)
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Jo Worboys
But you've captured her beautifully Heather
August 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Agree with Jo a lovely capture
August 27th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
so lovely and sweet
August 27th, 2023  
