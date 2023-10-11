Previous
Headlights in the Dark by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 846

Headlights in the Dark

Dog rose reflecting the sun like two headlights at night.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
An amazing coincidence Heather great minds think alike, superb light, colours and depth of field Heather:)
October 11th, 2023  
Heather ace
@pcoulson Thank you, Peter! Yes, I just noticed your posting for today :)
October 11th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very lovely
October 11th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful pov and capture of light and those lovely roses flowers. Fav.
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise