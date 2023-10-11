Sign up
Photo 846
Headlights in the Dark
Dog rose reflecting the sun like two headlights at night.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
white
flowers
autumn
dog rose
Peter
ace
An amazing coincidence Heather great minds think alike, superb light, colours and depth of field Heather:)
October 11th, 2023
Heather
ace
@pcoulson
Thank you, Peter! Yes, I just noticed your posting for today :)
October 11th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very lovely
October 11th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautiful pov and capture of light and those lovely roses flowers. Fav.
October 11th, 2023
