Photo 897
Three Seasons
December 1st- rain and now wet snow. But some autumn colours can still be found on this winter day. This plant, with its seed pods, is another new one for me: summersweet (That makes 3 seasons today!)
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
,
seed pods
,
summersweet
