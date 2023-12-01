Previous
Three Seasons by 365projectorgheatherb
Three Seasons

December 1st- rain and now wet snow. But some autumn colours can still be found on this winter day. This plant, with its seed pods, is another new one for me: summersweet (That makes 3 seasons today!)
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
