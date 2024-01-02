Previous
A Walk in the Park by 365projectorgheatherb
A Walk in the Park

A walk in the park on New Year's Day. A little dusting of snow was nice, but still no sun!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
