Photo 929
A Walk in the Park
A walk in the park on New Year's Day. A little dusting of snow was nice, but still no sun!
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
365
Canon EOS M5
1st January 2024 4:38am
snow
winter
park
candid
