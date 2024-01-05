Previous
Red and Blue to Overcome the Grey by 365projectorgheatherb
Red and Blue to Overcome the Grey

We are back to grey skies after one day of sunshine. So here is today's colour spotting to lift our collective spirit: red crab apples and blue Christmas lights.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Boxplayer ace
Brilliant with that purple bokeh
January 5th, 2024  
