Previous
Photo 932
Red and Blue to Overcome the Grey
We are back to grey skies after one day of sunshine. So here is today's colour spotting to lift our collective spirit: red crab apples and blue Christmas lights.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
,
lights
,
crab apples
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant with that purple bokeh
January 5th, 2024
