Raindrops not Snowflakes by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 951

Raindrops not Snowflakes

Rain and heavy fog today- missing the white snow.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super image , great pov and focus on the wet textured wood and the rain drop ! Super dof making the image nearly a 3D . Beautiful in its simplicity ! fav
January 24th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely imagec
January 24th, 2024  
