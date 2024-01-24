Sign up
Photo 951
Raindrops not Snowflakes
Rain and heavy fog today- missing the white snow.
24th January 2024
Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
branch
winter
raindrop
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super image , great pov and focus on the wet textured wood and the rain drop ! Super dof making the image nearly a 3D . Beautiful in its simplicity ! fav
January 24th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely imagec
January 24th, 2024
