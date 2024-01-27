Previous
The Cooperative One by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 954

The Cooperative One

This female cardinal was looking in the direction of her mate, who had flown off and who had no intention of letting me take his photo.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely detailed image
January 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture of Mrs Cardinal , - obviously more co-operative than her partner!! Love the detail and clarity of the capture ! fav
January 27th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Pretty bird and lovely muted colors...fav.
January 27th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
NIce capture. The males are showy but the females have a gentle kind of beauty.
January 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise