Previous
Photo 954
The Cooperative One
This female cardinal was looking in the direction of her mate, who had flown off and who had no intention of letting me take his photo.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
4
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
954
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th January 2024 5:25am
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
Dawn
ace
A lovely detailed image
January 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture of Mrs Cardinal , - obviously more co-operative than her partner!! Love the detail and clarity of the capture ! fav
January 27th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Pretty bird and lovely muted colors...fav.
January 27th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
NIce capture. The males are showy but the females have a gentle kind of beauty.
January 27th, 2024
