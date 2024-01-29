Previous
The Sun! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 956

The Sun!

After day upon day of grey skies, the sun came out today and brought us this beautiful blue sky!
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Love the bright colors on the pigeon's neck... looks fabulous against the blue sky. We had a sunny blue sky day here today... the first after 5 days of grey, rainy weather.
January 29th, 2024  
@kvphoto Isn't it wonderful to see the sun after so much darkness! This isn't a competition, KV, but I swear to god that we've had maybe three sunny days in the last two months! People and critters were out today soaking up those glorious sun rays! :)
January 29th, 2024  
Lovely detail and colour Heather your pigeon standing out well against the sky:)
January 29th, 2024  
