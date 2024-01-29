Sign up
Photo 956
The Sun!
After day upon day of grey skies, the sun came out today and brought us this beautiful blue sky!
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
956
photos
64
followers
27
following
261% complete
View this month »
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th January 2024 3:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
winter
,
pigeon
KV
ace
Love the bright colors on the pigeon's neck... looks fabulous against the blue sky. We had a sunny blue sky day here today... the first after 5 days of grey, rainy weather.
January 29th, 2024
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Isn't it wonderful to see the sun after so much darkness! This isn't a competition, KV, but I swear to god that we've had maybe three sunny days in the last two months! People and critters were out today soaking up those glorious sun rays! :)
January 29th, 2024
Peter
ace
Lovely detail and colour Heather your pigeon standing out well against the sky:)
January 29th, 2024
