Previous
Photo 965
A Bad Hair Day
I love how the wind is fluffing up this sparrow's feathers.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
6
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
KV
ace
What a fluffly bird... love how it blends into the background... the eye has super nice light and is so sharp. Super fav! I shot a picture of a hawk today and called it ruffled feathers because the wind was blowing his/her feathers... I can't tell male/female on the hawks. I ended up posting a different picture today... a step away from all the bird pics I've been posting.
February 7th, 2024
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Hawks- impressive birds, but I don't know them other than the red tailed hawk. And I sure don't know whether they are male or female. As for this little guy, this is a male house sparrow, but this is an easy one :) And yes, a coincidence about our windblow birds today! :)
February 7th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah yes, how lovely
February 7th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Isn't it so well camouflaged too amongst the rock
February 7th, 2024
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
It sure is, Jo! I had another shot with its head tucked down- it really looked like a part of the rock :)
February 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh sweet little bird - he does look cold - I have lots of Sparrows visiting my garden ! They come in a flock have their breakfast , and then fly away in the flock again !
February 7th, 2024
