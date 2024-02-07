Previous
A Bad Hair Day by 365projectorgheatherb
A Bad Hair Day

I love how the wind is fluffing up this sparrow's feathers.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
What a fluffly bird... love how it blends into the background... the eye has super nice light and is so sharp. Super fav! I shot a picture of a hawk today and called it ruffled feathers because the wind was blowing his/her feathers... I can't tell male/female on the hawks. I ended up posting a different picture today... a step away from all the bird pics I've been posting.
February 7th, 2024  
Heather ace
@kvphoto Hawks- impressive birds, but I don't know them other than the red tailed hawk. And I sure don't know whether they are male or female. As for this little guy, this is a male house sparrow, but this is an easy one :) And yes, a coincidence about our windblow birds today! :)
February 7th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah yes, how lovely
February 7th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Isn't it so well camouflaged too amongst the rock
February 7th, 2024  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys It sure is, Jo! I had another shot with its head tucked down- it really looked like a part of the rock :)
February 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh sweet little bird - he does look cold - I have lots of Sparrows visiting my garden ! They come in a flock have their breakfast , and then fly away in the flock again !
February 7th, 2024  
