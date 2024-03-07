Sign up
Photo 994
Spring Snow
Another sign of spring! I'm on a roll now, thanks to the sunny and warmish weather we are getting these days.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
994
photos
64
followers
27
following
272% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th March 2024 6:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
bokeh
,
snowdrops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see the Snowdrops ! Thanks for your kind concern and comments ! ❤️
March 7th, 2024
