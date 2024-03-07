Previous
Spring Snow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 994

Spring Snow

Another sign of spring! I'm on a roll now, thanks to the sunny and warmish weather we are getting these days.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd
So lovely to see the Snowdrops ! Thanks for your kind concern and comments ! ❤️
March 7th, 2024  
