Previous
Photo 1042
Spring View
A view of the park under the arch of cherry blossoms. Another glorious spring day!
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1042
photos
66
followers
28
following
285% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th April 2024 5:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
park
,
cherry
,
candid
,
blossoms
,
queen's park
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful capture of the beautiful blossom and the trees through the archway.
April 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful comp. Love the blossoms and the view under the arch.
April 24th, 2024
