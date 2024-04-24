Previous
Spring View by 365projectorgheatherb
Spring View

A view of the park under the arch of cherry blossoms. Another glorious spring day!
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
A wonderful capture of the beautiful blossom and the trees through the archway.
April 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful comp. Love the blossoms and the view under the arch.
April 24th, 2024  
