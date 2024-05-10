Previous
My Lucky Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1058

My Lucky Day

A real thrill today- I spotted this Baltimore Oriole feeding on some apple blossoms. May is the month when people often spot these migratory birds, but I've never been so lucky until today :-)
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
And a lovely capture of him in all the green.
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise