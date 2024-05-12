Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1060
A Song and a Blossom
I heard a bird song I had never heard before, and voila! There was this Baltimore Oriole feasting on the crabapple blossoms. My lucky day number two!
12th May 2024
12th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1060
photos
66
followers
28
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th May 2024 12:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
crabapple
,
blossoms
,
baltimore oriole
,
wychwood park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so delightful , Heather! Stunningly beautiful capture and composition . The bird perfectly framed by the beautiful blossom against the deliciously pale green bokeh ! - Huge fav
May 12th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thanks so much, Beryl!
May 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close