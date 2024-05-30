Sign up
Photo 1078
Photo 1078
Choose Your Niche
Individual slots for people to sit in an urban park- this could be a sad commentary on city life, but fortunately there are tables and chairs, too, with groups of people sitting together.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1078
photos
65
followers
28
following
295% complete
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th May 2024 4:04am
Tags
spring
,
park
,
summer
,
candid
,
cumberland parkade
Peter
ace
Looks like an area to meet up friends or just a place for your me time well, spotted and captured Heather:)
May 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Kind of neat how this is set up… love all the greenery and flowers.
May 30th, 2024
