Choose Your Niche by 365projectorgheatherb
Choose Your Niche

Individual slots for people to sit in an urban park- this could be a sad commentary on city life, but fortunately there are tables and chairs, too, with groups of people sitting together.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Peter ace
Looks like an area to meet up friends or just a place for your me time well, spotted and captured Heather:)
May 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Kind of neat how this is set up… love all the greenery and flowers.
May 30th, 2024  
