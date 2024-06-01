Previous
An Invitation Accepted by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1080

An Invitation Accepted

An impromptu performance by a young pianist at the local bookstore (Indigo, for my Canadian friends). I love how the piano is just sitting there as an invitation.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
