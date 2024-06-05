Sign up
Photo 1084
A Garden for All
I am fortunate to live near the university campus, which has some amazing gardens. Today's capture: "old fashioned weigela" (new to me, but this is what my app says) with red roses in the background.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely -it just reminds me I used to have a couple of weigelia bushes in the garden - one like this and the one with a variegated leaf . May go and find a new plant !! This is a lovely shot Heather with the plant bathed in sunlight and the colours echoed in the rosebush in the background ! Fav.
June 5th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl! Yes, that's quite wonderful, isn't it! (its colours echoed in the rosebush). I will look more closely next time to see if there are any plantings with a variegated leaf :-)
June 5th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely capture. We used to have a weigela sililar to this. It was quite fragrant.
June 5th, 2024
