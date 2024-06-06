Previous
Today, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, I went to the Ontario Veterans' War Memorial at Queen's Park. Here is what I found.

Here is a link about the Memorial: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ontario_Veterans%27_Memorial

Heather

Photo Details

