Photo 1085
In Honour
Today, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, I went to the Ontario Veterans' War Memorial at Queen's Park. Here is what I found.
Here is a link about the Memorial:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ontario_Veterans%27_Memorial
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
spring
,
summer
,
candid
,
war
,
memorial'
,
ontario veterans
