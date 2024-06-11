Sign up
Photo 1090
A Cabbage Patch Like None Other
Back to yesterday's rose garden to capture this cluster of china roses, or "cabbage roses" as
@beryl
suggested as a description. And
@gardencat
, their scent is divine!
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1090
photos
66
followers
29
following
298% complete
View this month »
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th June 2024 6:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
summer
,
roses
,
medieval garden
Shutterbug
ace
They are so tight, I thought they were peony at first. Beautiful roses. I can see why they are called cabbage roses.
June 12th, 2024
Heather
ace
@shutterbug49
I know! I thought so, too!
June 12th, 2024
