A Cabbage Patch Like None Other by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1090

A Cabbage Patch Like None Other

Back to yesterday's rose garden to capture this cluster of china roses, or "cabbage roses" as @beryl suggested as a description. And @gardencat, their scent is divine!
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Heather

I live in Toronto, Canada.
They are so tight, I thought they were peony at first. Beautiful roses. I can see why they are called cabbage roses.
June 12th, 2024  
@shutterbug49 I know! I thought so, too!
June 12th, 2024  
