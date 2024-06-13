Previous
Lunchtime by 365projectorgheatherb
Lunchtime

Lunchtime for these two students from a nearby school. I love the wall of rose bushes!
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
299% complete

Julie Ryan
Yes, very beautiful
June 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful roses and I love their choice of lunch location.
June 13th, 2024  
