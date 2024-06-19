Sign up
Umbrella Power
Despite the heat and rainforest humidity, these people were walking at quite the clip. It must have been the umbrellas!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th June 2024 5:14am
Tags
spring
,
park
,
summer
,
candid
