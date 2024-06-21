Previous
Ablaze by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1100

Ablaze

A red geranium ablaze in a field of yellow
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
That is a bright and cheerful combination. I would probably enjoy it even more I were seeing it on a cooler day. Somehow the colours seem to make it feel even hotter.
June 22nd, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely pop of red amongst the yellow flowers.
June 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
@gardencat That's for sure. We did have a tease of cooler air for a short time this afternoon (did you manage to catch it?), but then the rainforest humidity moved back in :(
June 22nd, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Gorgeous bright colours together a lovely capture and great details.
June 22nd, 2024  
