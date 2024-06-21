Sign up
Previous
Photo 1100
Ablaze
A red geranium ablaze in a field of yellow
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1100
photos
67
followers
29
following
301% complete
View this month »
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st June 2024 5:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
summer
,
geranium
Joanne Diochon
ace
That is a bright and cheerful combination. I would probably enjoy it even more I were seeing it on a cooler day. Somehow the colours seem to make it feel even hotter.
June 22nd, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely pop of red amongst the yellow flowers.
June 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
@gardencat
That's for sure. We did have a tease of cooler air for a short time this afternoon (did you manage to catch it?), but then the rainforest humidity moved back in :(
June 22nd, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Gorgeous bright colours together a lovely capture and great details.
June 22nd, 2024
