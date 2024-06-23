Previous
Happy Music by 365projectorgheatherb
Happy Music

The Toronto International Jazz Festival, with lots of free outdoor concerts, is now underway. I loved the happy feeling of both the music and the musicians of this steel band.

Here is a link to this group, called "New Dimension Steel Orchestra." It is a nonprofit organization focused on young people, but open to all.

https://www.newdimensionsteelorchestra.com/
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
The musicians all look like they are having a great time… what fun!
Great shot of these jazz musicians! Looks like a great time!
Beautiful capture of the happy faces.
