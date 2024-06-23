Sign up
Previous
Photo 1102
Happy Music
The Toronto International Jazz Festival, with lots of free outdoor concerts, is now underway. I loved the happy feeling of both the music and the musicians of this steel band.
Here is a link to this group, called "New Dimension Steel Orchestra." It is a nonprofit organization focused on young people, but open to all.
https://www.newdimensionsteelorchestra.com/
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1102
photos
67
followers
29
following
301% complete
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd June 2024 5:31am
Privacy
Public
Tags
summer
,
musicians
,
candid
,
steel band
KV
ace
The musicians all look like they are having a great time… what fun!
June 23rd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great shot of these jazz musicians! Looks like a great time!
June 23rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the happy faces.
June 23rd, 2024
