Clover Salad by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1108

Clover Salad

Walking home from my usual walk-about for a photo, I was drawn to a brown clump in the grass. It was this bunny munching away on the clover! What a delight! Not a usual sight in my area.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Awww… so sweet. Excellent focus and awesome discovery.
June 29th, 2024  
